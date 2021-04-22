The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (Sun Tan City), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Check welfare: Ragland Road, Garden Terrace
Customer complaint: Harper Road, Azzara Avenue
Drug violation: 200 block Second Street
Extra patrol: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (3), Rails to Trails (2), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1900 block Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (2), 100 block Prince Street, Prince Street (2), Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 100 block Missouri Avenue, 100 block Church Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Orchard Avenue
Fight: Virginia Street
Larceny: Quesenberry Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), Bailey Avenue/North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center
Overdose: Kessinger Street
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral)
Panic/hold alarm: North Oakwood Avenue
Parking complaint: 100 block Jasper Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Stalking: Teel Road
Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road (U-Haul)
Suspicious person: 2900 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue (Little General), South Heber Street, Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway)
Trespassing: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Traffic stop: 100 block Burgess Street, South Fayette Street/Truman Avenue, 1800 block Harper Road, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 400 block Prince Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue
Vehicle identification number verification: North Vance Drive
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: Coal City
Disturbance: Bradley, Mabscott, Raleigh
Fraud: Harper Park, Crab Orchard
Harassment: Stanaford
Joyriding: Daniels
Motor vehicle accident: Stanaford, Beaver (2)
Reckless driver: Daniels
Suspicious person: Beaver, Glen Daniel, Raleigh
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring (2)
Threats: Glen Daniel
Trespassing: Beaver