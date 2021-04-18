The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Heber Street
Barking dog: Tolley Drive
Burglar alarm: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 224 Grove Ave., 103 Idlewood Court, 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley Police shooting range), 107 Partridge Lane (2), 3158 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: Johnstown Road, Mercer Street
Civil matter: Caldwell Street, South Heber Street
Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive
Disturbance: Berkley Street
Domestic: Wildwood Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Beckwoods Drive (2), 100 block Church Street (3), 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's ), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Main Street (2), 100 block McCreery Street (2), 100 block Missouri Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), 300 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Prince Street (2), 360 E. Prince St. (2), Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block Tolley Drive
Found property: Grey Flats Road, South Oakwood Avenue
Fraud: Second Avenue
Lost/stolen registration: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
911 hangup: 340 Prince St.
Open door/window: Hartley Avenue
Parking complaint: Mullins Street
Possible DUI: Fayette County
Reckless driver: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shots fired: Barber Avenue
Suspicious activity: Pikeview Drive, South Vance Drive
Suspicious person: Main Street
Suspicious vehicle: Rails to Trails
Threats: Garden Terrace
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3281 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Captain D's), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Check welfare: Daniels
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Harper Heights, Lanark
Fraud: Bradley
Larceny: Bradley, Cool Ridge
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Eccles, Rhodell
Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel
Suspicious person: Beckley, Stanaford
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Heights
Unwanted person: Harper Heights