The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Heber Street

Barking dog: Tolley Drive

Burglar alarm: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 224 Grove Ave., 103 Idlewood Court, 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley Police shooting range), 107 Partridge Lane (2), 3158 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Check welfare: Johnstown Road, Mercer Street

Civil matter: Caldwell Street, South Heber Street

Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive

Disturbance: Berkley Street

Domestic: Wildwood Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Beckwoods Drive (2), 100 block Church Street (3), 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's ), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Main Street (2), 100 block McCreery Street (2), 100 block Missouri Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), 300 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Prince Street (2), 360 E. Prince St. (2), Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block Tolley Drive

Found property: Grey Flats Road, South Oakwood Avenue

Fraud: Second Avenue

Lost/stolen registration: Harper Road

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

911 hangup: 340 Prince St.

Open door/window: Hartley Avenue

Parking complaint: Mullins Street

Possible DUI: Fayette County

Reckless driver: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shots fired: Barber Avenue

Suspicious activity: Pikeview Drive, South Vance Drive

Suspicious person: Main Street

Suspicious vehicle: Rails to Trails

Threats: Garden Terrace

Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3281 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Captain D's), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Check welfare: Daniels

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Harper Heights, Lanark

Fraud: Bradley

Larceny: Bradley, Cool Ridge

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Eccles, Rhodell

Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel

Suspicious person: Beckley, Stanaford

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Heights

Unwanted person: Harper Heights

