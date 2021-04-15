The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Burglar alarm: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), North Eisenhower Drive
Burglary not in progress: Azzara Avenue
Check welfare: 400 block McCulloch Drive, Sour Street, Yellowwood Way (Heritage House Apartments)
Disturbance: Main Street, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (4), 100 block Pine Street, 100 block Prince Street (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Booker Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Rails to Trails (2), 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1900 block Harper Road
Fight: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Found property: Sisson Street (Means Lumber)
Harassment: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Larceny: Huffman Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Missing person: F Street
Motor vehicle accident: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Harper Road (Med Express)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Parking complaint: McCreery Street (Raleigh Community Action)
Seizures: Third Ave. (Little General), South Fayette Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: South Kanawha Street/Myers Avenue
Suspicious activity: 300 block Prince Street, 100 block Cova Street
Suspicious person: 2000 block Harper Road, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road
Tobacco violation: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School) (2)
Traffic light problem: 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: North Eisenhower Drive/Stanaford Road, 200 block Ellison Avenue, Main Street/North Fayette Street, Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 400 block South Fayette Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Johnston Street, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store)
Unresponsive: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Destruction of property: Sprague
Disturbance: Bradley, Beaver, Shady Spring
Fraud: Cool Ridge
Intoxicated person: Daniels
Larceny: Beckley
Lost/stolen registration: Beaver
Loud music/noise: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Daniels
Noise complaint: Stanaford
Open container: Crab Orchard
Reckless driver: Cranberry, Shady Spring
Shots fired: Stanaford
Trespassing: Stanaford
Unwanted person: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Bradley, Mabscott