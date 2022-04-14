The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Park Avenue
III record check: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
Arrest: 100 block Earwood Street
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Check welfare: 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King)
Civil matter: Burgess Street
Destruction of property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)
Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), Carriage Drive
Domestic: Sandstone Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block Jefferson Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels) (2), 100 block Patch Street (2), 100 block Rhodes Street, 100 block Miler Street, 100 block F Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, Harper Road (Enterprise Rent A Car), 100 block Orchard Avenue (Bowling Addition), 100 block Temple Street (2), 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block E Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Ninth Street, 100 block Hickory Drive (4), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Alexander Lane, 300 block Temple Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (4), 100 block Ninth Street (3), 100 block Broadway Street (2), 200 block Main Street, Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments), 500 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 100 block Hartley Avenue
Found property: Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy)
Fraud: South Oakwood Avenue (apartments), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Harassment: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Intoxicated person: Adair Street (Beckley Street Department)
Juvenile problems: Hargrove Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apartments)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly) (2)
Possible DUI: Cawley Street
Radar patrol: 100 block Jefferson Street (2)
Road hazard: North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive
Shooting: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Special assignment: North Heights Drive (3), South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
Suspicious person: Temple Street
Suspicious vehicle: 400 block Grey Flats Road, Morris Avenue
Threats: 200 block South Heber Street
Tobacco violation: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School) (2)
Traffic stop: 600 block Johnstown Road, 1800 bock Harper Road, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 200 block Second Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Willow Lane, 2700 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Prince Street, Beaver Avenue/Montgomery Court
Trespassing: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Unwanted person: South Vance Drive (apartments)
Vehicle identification number verification: Railroad Avenue
Wanted person: Grady Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering not in progress: Beckley
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, Dry Hill, Daniels, Beaver
Burglary: Mabscott, Slab Fork
Counterfeit: Bradley
Destruction of property: Shady Spring
Disturbance: Beckley, Bragg, Shady Spring, Crab Orchard, Bradley
Extra patrol: Colcord, Artie, Maple Fork (2)
Fight: Daniels
Harassment: Glen White
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Fairdale, Beckley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Mill Creek, Beckley
Stolen vehicle: Sprague
Suspicious activity: Beaver (2), Beckley Junction, Daniels
Suspicious person: Daniels
Suspicious vehicle: Colcord
Threats: Sullivan, Beckley
Trespassing: Beaver
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard