The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Park Avenue

III record check: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)

Arrest: 100 block Earwood Street

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Check welfare: 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King)

Civil matter: Burgess Street

Destruction of property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)

Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), Carriage Drive

Domestic: Sandstone Drive

Extra patrol: 100 block Jefferson Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels) (2), 100 block Patch Street (2), 100 block Rhodes Street, 100 block Miler Street, 100 block F Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, Harper Road (Enterprise Rent A Car), 100 block Orchard Avenue (Bowling Addition), 100 block Temple Street (2), 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block E Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Ninth Street, 100 block Hickory Drive (4), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Alexander Lane, 300 block Temple Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (4), 100 block Ninth Street (3), 100 block Broadway Street (2), 200 block Main Street, Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments), 500 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 100 block Hartley Avenue

Found property: Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy)

Fraud: South Oakwood Avenue (apartments), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Harassment: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Intoxicated person: Adair Street (Beckley Street Department) 

Juvenile problems: Hargrove Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apartments)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly) (2)

Possible DUI: Cawley Street

Radar patrol: 100 block Jefferson Street (2)

Road hazard: North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive

Shooting: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Special assignment: North Heights Drive (3), South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)

Suspicious person: Temple Street

Suspicious vehicle: 400 block Grey Flats Road, Morris Avenue

Threats: 200 block South Heber Street

Tobacco violation: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School) (2)

Traffic stop: 600 block Johnstown Road, 1800 bock Harper Road, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 200 block Second Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Willow Lane, 2700 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Prince Street, Beaver Avenue/Montgomery Court

Trespassing: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Unwanted person: South Vance Drive (apartments) 

Vehicle identification number verification: Railroad Avenue

Wanted person: Grady Avenue

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering not in progress: Beckley 

Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, Dry Hill, Daniels, Beaver 

Burglary: Mabscott, Slab Fork

Counterfeit: Bradley

Destruction of property: Shady Spring

Disturbance: Beckley, Bragg, Shady Spring, Crab Orchard, Bradley

Extra patrol: Colcord, Artie, Maple Fork (2)

Fight: Daniels

Harassment: Glen White

Larceny: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Fairdale, Beckley 

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Shots fired: Mill Creek, Beckley

Stolen vehicle: Sprague

Suspicious activity: Beaver (2), Beckley Junction, Daniels

Suspicious person: Daniels 

Suspicious vehicle: Colcord 

Threats: Sullivan, Beckley  

Trespassing: Beaver

Unwanted person: Crab Orchard

