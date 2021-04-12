The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Abandoned vehicle: Virginia Street

Burglar alarm: 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), Highland Street, Maxwell Hill Road, Northwestern Avenue

Check welfare: Harper Road

Burglary in progress: South Fayette Street, Hager Street

Check welfare: Allen Avenue, Raleigh County

Disturbance: Westmoreland Street

Domestic: Bypass Plaza, Hargrove Street, North Jasper Drive, North Vance Drive

Drug violation in progress: Wilson Street

Drug violation not in progress: North Fayette Street

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: Rails to Trails

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Booker Street (2), 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), Rails to Trails (3), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Third Avenue

Fight: Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)

Found property: Ruby Lane

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mental problem: Ridge Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: Harper Road, Woodlawn Avenue

Possible DUI: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, New River Town Center

Prowler: Smoot Avenue

Pursuit: South Fayette Street

Reckless driver: 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Robbery in progress: Third Avenue

Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Special assignment: Rails to Trails

Suspicious activity: Raleigh Avenue, 100 block Temple Street

Suspicious person: Allen Avenue, Earwood Street, 300 block Neville Street, 200 block Second Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Freeman Street, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Virginia Street/Central Avenue, 400 block Woodlawn Avenue

Unwanted person: Galleria Plaza

Vehicle disabled: South Eisenhower Drive

Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (4)

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Mabscott, Mount Tabor

Disturbance: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Mount Tabor

Larceny: Beckley (2)

Motor vehicle accident: Pluto, Shady Spring

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Odd

Suspicious person: Beaver

Suspicious vehicle: Calloway Heights

Trespassing: Coal City

Unwanted person: Sophia

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video