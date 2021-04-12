The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: Virginia Street
Burglar alarm: 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), Highland Street, Maxwell Hill Road, Northwestern Avenue
Check welfare: Harper Road
Burglary in progress: South Fayette Street, Hager Street
Check welfare: Allen Avenue, Raleigh County
Disturbance: Westmoreland Street
Domestic: Bypass Plaza, Hargrove Street, North Jasper Drive, North Vance Drive
Drug violation in progress: Wilson Street
Drug violation not in progress: North Fayette Street
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: Rails to Trails
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Booker Street (2), 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), Rails to Trails (3), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Third Avenue
Fight: Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)
Found property: Ruby Lane
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: Ridge Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: Harper Road, Woodlawn Avenue
Possible DUI: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, New River Town Center
Prowler: Smoot Avenue
Pursuit: South Fayette Street
Reckless driver: 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Robbery in progress: Third Avenue
Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Special assignment: Rails to Trails
Suspicious activity: Raleigh Avenue, 100 block Temple Street
Suspicious person: Allen Avenue, Earwood Street, 300 block Neville Street, 200 block Second Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Freeman Street, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Virginia Street/Central Avenue, 400 block Woodlawn Avenue
Unwanted person: Galleria Plaza
Vehicle disabled: South Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (4)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Mabscott, Mount Tabor
Disturbance: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Mount Tabor
Larceny: Beckley (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Pluto, Shady Spring
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Odd
Suspicious person: Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Calloway Heights
Trespassing: Coal City
Unwanted person: Sophia