The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Woodlawn Avenue

Burglar alarm: 206 Beckley Plaza, 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes), 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 307 Stanaford Road, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)

Check welfare: Daniel Street, Northwestern Avenue

Child abuse/neglect: Bragg Road, Neville Street

Civil matter: 200 block Crescent Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Custody complaint: Baker Street

Disturbance: Randolph Street

Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Drug investigation: Rural Acres Drive

Extra patrol: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 600 block Johnstown Road, 200 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), Rails to Trails (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Third Avenue

Forgery: Hartley Avenue

Harassment: Teel Road

Juvenile problems: Antonio Avenue

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 300 block Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: South Eisenhower Drive/Armory Drive

Panic/hold alarm: 402 Third Ave. (Home Furniture)

Parking complaint: Stanley Street

Possible DUI: 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)

Special assignment: 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)

Suspicious activity: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Suspicious vehicle: Kessinger Street

Threats: Lucas Drive

Traffic stop: Beckley Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Freeman Street, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Second Street, 500 block Second Street (2), Walker Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Trespassing: Westline Drive

Unwanted person: Harper Road, Wyoming Avenue

Violation of domestic violence petition: Bolt Road

Warrant served: Rural Acres Drive

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

