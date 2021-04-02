The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Woodlawn Avenue
Burglar alarm: 206 Beckley Plaza, 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes), 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 307 Stanaford Road, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Check welfare: Daniel Street, Northwestern Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: Bragg Road, Neville Street
Civil matter: 200 block Crescent Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Custody complaint: Baker Street
Disturbance: Randolph Street
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Drug investigation: Rural Acres Drive
Extra patrol: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 600 block Johnstown Road, 200 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), Rails to Trails (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Third Avenue
Forgery: Hartley Avenue
Harassment: Teel Road
Juvenile problems: Antonio Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 300 block Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: South Eisenhower Drive/Armory Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 402 Third Ave. (Home Furniture)
Parking complaint: Stanley Street
Possible DUI: 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
Special assignment: 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Suspicious activity: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious vehicle: Kessinger Street
Threats: Lucas Drive
Traffic stop: Beckley Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Freeman Street, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Second Street, 500 block Second Street (2), Walker Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Trespassing: Westline Drive
Unwanted person: Harper Road, Wyoming Avenue
Violation of domestic violence petition: Bolt Road
Warrant served: Rural Acres Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
