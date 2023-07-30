A Beaver-based company that has been a local business staple for years has earned the first-place building contractor award from readers of The Register-Herald.
Newport Trading Company, which has been in operation since 1993, is the area’s top building contractor, according to a vote by the newspaper’s readers.
Owner Randy Vest and his 10 employees provide general contracting services to their customers in locales such as Beckley, Beaver, Shady Spring, Crab Orchard and Oak Hill. Those services include new home construction, remodeling and updates, siding and gutter work, stoves, windows and fireplace additions.
Vest says “pleasing our customers” is a main goal of the company. “Treating customers like family” is critical, he stressed.
“Thank you for voting us No. 1 building contractor,” Vest said. “We appreciate all of our customers.”
For more on the company, visit newporttradingcowv.com or call 304-253-2053.
