The City of Beckley will be hosting an Open House and dedication ceremony for the newly-constructed $5 million Beckley Fire Station #3, city treasurer Billie Trump said Tuesday.
City officials have not yet set the date of the Open House, but Trump said Beckley Code Enforcement officers moved into the station in July and that firefighters are in the process of moving into the new facility. It should be fully operational this month.
The station is on Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, formerly the East Beckley Bypass. It features modern classrooms, a Code Enforcement Office, additional room for equipment and a Fire Training House that may be used to train BPD firefighters and those from other fire departments, said Trump.
“The (former) fire station #3 on Eisenhower (Drive) was really at the end of its useful life,” said Trump. “We had looked around a lot for a place where we actually could afford the property and put a training facility together.”
The city also had plans to move Code Enforcement Office into the new station. Trump said many firefighters were already Code Enforcement Officers and, now, more firefighters are going through to get those certifications.
He said that, because of its location, it is in a high value area and could give the City of Beckley a Fire Suppression Rating System rank of “1” by the Insurance Service Organization (ISO), which is the highest possible rating for preferred rates for homeowners and businesses.
A new $1 million ladder truck will be housed at the new BFD Station #3, Trump reported.
He said the Open House date will be announced.