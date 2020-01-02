Taking formal resolutions may not be a thing in southern West Virginia at the turn of yet another year, but taking account of what’s in the rearview mirror while keeping a sharp eye on the road ahead, well, that’s an entirely a different matter.
Just don’t expect many folks to write a “to do” list and stick it on the refrigerator.
In New Year’s Eve interviews with a handful of people across the region, few were making big plans to ring in the new year – a little football, a board game or two with the family, a home-cooked meal, a “boring” night at home and, if they could keep from dozing off, watching the ball drop in Time Square at the stroke of midnight.
Rather than night-time revelry out and about, most were thinking of the year ahead, paying more attention to their religion, to traditions, to family newcomers and life events, spending less time on social media networks and – with a knowing sigh or chuckle – putting a few more vegetables on their dinner plates.
What mattered, people were saying, were slowing down a bit, staying in the moment and taking lessons from the past year into the new.
And, according to Joan Browning of Ronceverte, avoiding “nasty and unpleasant people” as much as humanly possible.
The 77-year-old retiree and former civil rights Freedom Rider, Browning said, “I’m going to use the same tried-and-true resolution I’ve had for the last two decades. I don’t always keep it, but when I do I’m a happier person.”
Losing weight might be an easier challenge to pull off given the political divide in the country, a controversial president and an upcoming general election, but Browning is determined.
“I plan to essentially not pay much attention to the political landscape,” she said. “It does not make me happy, and it doesn’t mesh with my resolution to avoid nasty and unpleasant people.”
Fayette County teacher and union activist, Tega Toney, sees no escape from the long political season ahead. But she would like to scale back on her personal use of social media.
“It’s great in many aspects, but it also brings its fair share of toxicity and vitriol,” she said. “I’m not going to eliminate it, but I will spend less time on it.”
Toney, who serves as the county’s president for the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the vice president for AFT-West Virginia, sees a busy campaign season ahead. Although that may take up most of the year for a teacher deeply involved in promoting issues important to teachers and to education in West Virginia, she – finally – will be paying off the last of her student loans.
Tammy Scarborough, a Raleigh County teacher, said she typically does not make too many New Year’s resolutions.
“I just take life as it comes, and do my best,” she said.
Scarborough hopes the year 2020 will be a time to become healthier. She wants to eat more vegetables and cut the carbohydrates.
A mother of three, and a grandmother of three, Scarborough said she’s ecstatic over the birth of her newest grandchild coming in June.
“This will be my daughter’s first baby and we are so excited,” she said. “I see many great opportunities for fun, travel and house projects.”
Most importantly, Scarborough said, “I look forward to continue to grow my faith in God and trust Him for everything. I think 2020 is going to be a wonderful year.”
Focusing on faith was a general theme running through the various interviews with locals.
Patty Smith of Charlton Heights, who serves as postmaster for the United States Postal Service in Gauley Bridge, was planning on attending New Year’s Eve Mass New Year’s Eve at her home church, St. Anthony’s Shrine in Boomer.
That mass and her love of God and of her church translates into her hope for the coming year.
“I just want my children to come to know the Lord more deeply and serve him and know his grace,” she said. “That’s our hope and our resolution.”
Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher of Rainelle is on that faith train, too.
“My resolution heading into 2020 is to read the Bible daily, and by the end of the year I will have read it in its entirety.”
And beyond her daily study, Tincher says she expects “ to be able to continue to serve Greenbrier County in a professional and respectful manner and keep my focus on the betterment of our county and its residents.”
Browning, too, was looking to her faith in the year ahead, planning to attend the watch night service at First Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs, cosponsored by several other churches.
“I have not attended a watch night service in West Virginia, but I used to do it in Georgia,” she said. “It’s a tradition based on the fact that President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation to go into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. The proclamation declared “that all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”
“So, it was a time for enslaved persons, at least those in Confederate states, to gather and rejoice and praise God that they were going to be free in a few hours.”
She also looked forward to the company of “some of my very favorite people, like Pastor Greg Scott and Pastor Kathie Holland.”
With improved health over recent times, Browning is scheduling a busy year.
“I have 15 speaking engagements lined up in the first half of the year in Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina and even some in West Virginia, including Charleston’s Martin Luther King Day event. Four of those are preaching — which I’m finding very rewarding — in four different pulpits in four states.
“And I’m going to Texas in October to speak at least once and perhaps with more presentations lined up when I get there.
“I’m just so grateful that people still want to hear anything I have to say, and I’m really grateful that I have renewed energy and vitality to be able to do this,” Browning said. “As more and more of my colleagues go on to glory, those few of us left standing and speaking are obliged to transmit our legacy whenever we can.”
For longtime Fayette County resident Sharon Cruikskank, the year ahead brings a big career change.
After 22 years as director of the New River Gorge Conventon and Visitors Bureau and 16 years as director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, her final day at what “ended up being my dream job” was Dec. 23. Now, she focuses her time and resources more squarely on serving as mayor of Fayette County seat Fayetteville, a job to which she was elected this past summer.
Cruikshank, a Fayetteville town councilman for 18 years, envisions different areas in which the town, which had a population of 2,892 in the 2010 Census, can grow. Maintaining strong ties with the morphing tourism industry is a must, she stressed. Over the years, mergers of many local whitewater rafting companies have changed those businesses from being simply rafting outfitters to more wide-reaching resorts that offer a variety of services for their customers.
Looking ahead to the new year, Cruikshank said another big aim for the town will be to continue to strengthen community involvement, in the form of welcoming more citizen input on committees, boards and commissions which help guide the town’s future. “(We want) to be more inclusive of our community, so that more citizens could be involved,” she said.
The mayor also wants to see emphasis on the community being bicycle- and walk-friendly.
“Hopefully, we’ll get more and more people out walking and away from their electronic devices some,” she said. “At least get out and enjoy the community while you can.”
As a personal resolution for 2020, Cruikshank says, “I will strive to be more involved in my community; it is the community working together to make good things happen for everyone to enjoy. I’m excited to see what happens in 2020.”
And while resolutions were not high on everybody’s list, traditions were.
Beth Fish, of Boomer, is owner of the Fish Insurance Agency in Smithers, said her family has a specific New Year’s tradition that never changes.
“Our New Year’s Day tradition is to have steak,” she said. Her husband’s mamaw “always said that it’s good to start the year with steak or another ‘rich’ food and you will have prosperity all year long.”
The Fish family has a major life event coming up later in 2020 as her daughter, Shelby Jarvis, will be married. Fish said that leads her to a traditional resolution for 2020.
“Of course I want to jump on the band wagon and lose weight in 2020,” she admitted. “My daughter gets married in August, so it’s a must,” she said.
“But more importantly, I plan to slow down and be more present with my family. That means less screen time and fewer job related ‘committees’.”
Life events were calling for attenton on the 2020 calendar for Allison Shriver, too.
“I’m looking forward to my son starting high school.”
Like Toney and Scarborough, she is a teacher – and in 2019 received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
Now, the Bradley Elementary School teacher will make a special effort in 2020 to “pay attention.”
“I sometimes get so swept away with what I need to do, I don’t slow down enough to enjoy the moment,” she said. “So I’m going to pay attention and appreciate my moments better this year.”
Much of Shriver’s spare time is spent with her children, and although she has many plans for the year, her children are involved in most.
“I’m also looking forward to several trips, and saving more dogs through fostering.”
For John Frisby, a Montgomery resident, his tradition that he plans on keeping is “watching some good football games.”
An employee of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and a local basketball and football coach, Frisby, calls himself “kinda boring when it comes to the New Year’s Eve thing.”
As to his 2020 goals, Frisby said, “From the perspective of the community, (I want to) get the (Montgomery Community Center) kitchen project done so that building can be better used,” as well as moving forward on “other projects in the works that can help Montgomery move forward.”
Sports-related, he says, “We have City Hoops (youth basketball league) coming up and we look forward to another great season for the kids.”
With his Valley PK-8 girls middle school basketball team, Frisby’s goal is to “get the great group of girls we are coaching to realize their potential and start playing the basketball I know they can.”
But writing it all down? Not so much, in these parts.
Nick Mooney, a Lookout resident and a lieutenant with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, says he isn’t one for resolutions.
“I don’t make resolutions,” he said. “I try to be the best me I can all year long. Resolutions only set you up for failure, for disappointment.”
Bradley Brown, who lives in Lizemores in Clay County and works at City National Bank in Gauley Bridge, put it even more succinctly.
“My desire is just to live life and be happy. I’m not putting any pressure on myself for goals.”