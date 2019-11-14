Learning goes hand-in-hand at the Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) in Raleigh County, even among students studying different subjects on two total opposite ends of the spectrum.
ACT computer repair students, under the instruction of Mr. Mark Wray, have worked to build state-of-the-art hardware for a virtual reality system software for ACT's students studying concepts in the medical field
With just placing on a pair of goggles, and placing a controller in each hand, one can be sent into a virtual reality spiral, seeing internal body parts from a whole different perspective.
Within a period of several months, Wray's students when shopping for all the components of the hardware, and built it all from scratch to assist with running the software.
"With all the building and the testing, it all took several months to put together, but they did it, and they did a fantastic job," Wray said. His goal, he said, is for every medical program at ACT to have the system.
Currently, the LPN program at ACT uses the virtual reality program when they study anatomy and physiology, and ACT's Practical Nursing Day Coordinator Coralee Hatcher said it takes learning to a new level.
For students who are not using the virtual reality system, they see an ordinary television screen with an ordinary animated software featuring a body and the different parts of it. However, once the goggles are on, it's no longer just an animated system. The features of the body and organs become more real and more life-like.
That's not all, though. The functions within the software allow students to go deeper into the body, exploring what each part does for the body as a whole, and showing them what happens when diseases take hold and spread.
"We not only want to reach all types of students, but we want to reach all kinds of learners," Hatcher said. "Everyone learns in different ways, and this a more hands-on approach where the student can actually see what's going on in the body."
The software will even show a non-traditional body, compared to one that's perfectly healthy. While Wray was giving a rundown of what it can do, he pointed out it can highlight things like heart dysrhythmias, diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and black lungs.
While the program was built for students in the medical field, the computer repair students had a hand in making it all happen, allowing them to learn a thing or two about the human body.
"While testing out the software and the hardware, making sure it was all running smoothly, the computer repair students had to practice, which gave them somewhat of an anatomy lesson," Hatcher said. "So really, everyone can learn from this."
Hatcher added the system also allows for her LPN students to do better in their clinicals as well, because once they see an issue in the virtual reality system and can figure it out, they figure out more issues when studying on their real-life patients.
"This is just a really great thing, and we are so grateful to have it," she said.
Wray said he hopes with hard work and dedication, all medical subjects at ACT will have the program, including LPN, medical assisting, surgical tech, dental assisting, and more.
