The basement of the building at 313 Neville St. has housed several businesses and organizations over the years.
From a department store to a nonprofit and then a bar, the location has provided a variety of services to the Beckley community.
As of Thursday, this location is the home of the new Fruits of Labor Pizzeria, Ice Cream and Coffee Shop.
Dozens of community leaders gathered Thursday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and to taste the shop’s new menu items, which include a variety of pizzas as well as dessert pizza, specialty coffee drinks, smoothies and ice cream with homemade waffle cones.
Former Beckley mayor and longtime Beckley resident Bill O’Brien said the opening of the pizzeria and café will be the start of something big for Beckley.
“I think this is going to be the centerpiece for the rejuvenation of Beckley, I really do,” O’Brien said.
To the best of his recollection, O’Brien said the building on Neville Street started as the Gus Farris Department Store.
Then sometime in the 1990s, it served as the home of Beckley’s Red Cross, where O’Brien said his mother worked as director.
When the Red Cross moved to its own building on Industrial Drive, the basement was completely renovated by local businessman Dan Bickey and converted into McBee’s Irish Pub.
That pub would later become a bar named Cheers of Beckley.
O’Brien said much of the work that Bickey put into the place roughly a decade ago to craft his authentic Irish Pub can still be seen in the newly opened pizzeria and coffee shop, including the bricked walls, entryways and floors; stained-glass inserts; and the custom 38-foot bar from Ireland.
With the amount of support the community has already shown the Fruits of Labor restaurant on the floor above the pizzeria, O’Brien said he is sure the new venture will be a success for Fruits of Labor.
“The work that they do here, the food but also the reason for it all is just incredible,” he said. “I wish we had so many more who had a vision like this, and so far, obviously the community has bought into it because it’s expanding.”
Fruits of Labor President Tammy Jordan was nearly in tears as she spoke about the tireless work of her staff and supporters who made this grand opening possible.
“We’re so overwhelmed by the support of family, friends ... we are so grateful. We cannot get anywhere alone,” Jordan said.
The pizzeria and coffee shop has been open since late June but with a limited menu and shorter hours.
Jordan said the soft opening has allowed time to train and promote from within her staff, who are also part of Fruits of Labor’s recovery and culinary program.
“By having the patience of the city of Beckley to allow us to unfold this a bit at a time, we have been able to elevate students to floor supervisors instead of hiring managers,” she said. “So it’s been an honor and privilege to see our students rise.”
Two of the recently promoted floor supervisors, who have been with the Beckley Fruits of Labor since the opening of the upstairs restaurant in August 2022, are Sabrina Greaser and Casey Hicks.
Hicks said she has been overwhelmed by the community support that has embraced all the staff and the mission of Fruits of Labor.
“As recovering addicts, we kind of get stigmatized a lot, we get pushed away from society, and to see our community embrace us so much has been really great,” Hicks said.
When she first started with Fruits of Labor, Hicks said her confidence and self-esteem was very low because of the stigma surrounding addiction and recovery.
“When I started ... I knew somewhat of what I was capable of, but I didn’t really know how to put that into practice,” she said. “So to be pushed to really grow and be myself and find myself, it’s been really great.”
Greaser said she too feels supported by the community, calling all the customers she serves more like family than patrons.
“It’s just an amazing experience,” Greaser said. “I’ve learned so much here. I never thought that I’d be in a position like this and training girls and just watching them grow.”
West Virginia University Institute of Technology Student Government President Sam Miller said he is looking forward to having a place where he can hang with friends before, in between and after classes.
There aren’t very many places for Tech students to go that aren’t on campus, Miller said.
He added that the coffee shop will give students more of an opportunity to interact with the community and to feel like they’re more than just a student.
“The more you get involved, the easier it is to stay in and stay on track,” Miller said.
With the official opening of the pizzeria, Jordan said they will be expanding hours for the downstairs coffee shop, which will now be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Jordan said she hopes the expanded hours will allow them to serve more of the community while still giving her staff the time they need to focus on their recovery journey.
“We have to honor the whole recovery process with our employees so that’s why we don’t have massive hours because we want them to also have time to focus on their recovery in the after hours and to set good healthy boundaries of rest and sustainability for them,” she said.
Instead of regularly staying open late, Jordan said they are hosting special dinner services about twice a month which require reservations and are posted to their Facebook page.
