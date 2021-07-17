New skate park, "Gateway" park on horizon after Black Knight pay-off

The week after the city paid off the $3 million Historic Black Knight Municipal Park earlier this month and hosted a party at the Black Knight ballroom to celebrate the tearing up of the $2.4 million bank note to City National, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker announced new goals that are on the horizon for the city's green space.
At the top of the list is a new skate park, with an estimated price of $300,000 to $400,000, and plans for an eventual "gateway" park proposed to be built near the historic Beckley's mill, pending federal earmark funds that the city anticipates in September.
An overall goal is to have every park in the city to be accessible to those with physical challenges, she added.
"We've worked hard on a comprehensive plan," Baker said. "There's never a dull moment. It's always exciting."
Baker said she plans to construct a new skate park to replace the current Freedom Park on Eisenhower Drive, across from King Tut's. Freedom Skate Park is not quite 20 years old and was named in the months right after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist acts.
The skate park has one bowl, and the half pipes — the concave slopes — are metal.
Baker said the most modern skate parks are totally concrete now, with concrete half pikes. The half pikes have a different look than the ones at Freedom Park, she added.
"My next big push will be to upgrade and renovate the skate park," she promised. "It is one of the most popular features the park has.
"Any day of the week, if it's not pouring the rain, there's kids out there. Little kids riding their bikes, big kids, even adults, practicing their skateboarding skills.
"It was made almost 20 years ago, and the guys from (Board of) Public Works did a great job, but you talk about changing technology and the ability of the skaters.
"There's so much more they want to do," she said. "Our skate park is really antiquated."
Based on information in a report by the Recreation Management website, the current Freedom Park — designed specifically for skating —was likely a step ahead in skate park design for its time, as many cities used concrete swimming pools and stormwater drains as the first skateparks.
But skateparks, like skateboards, have since evolved.
"The long, pointed skateboards with wide wheels used when the sport began have given way to faster, lighter, better balanced boards with many available options, from board width to wheel size. Unrelated industries' rapidly increasing technology in the areas of product materials and engineering have brought skateboarding along for the ride," writer Jim Moss reported on the site. "However, the skateboards themselves were only part of the sport's evolution.
"The skateparks on which they were ridden also had a long way to go in order to keep pace with the ever-increasing level of rider expertise."
Baker said the standard for a skatepark is concrete construction.
"We have those metal half pikes," she said. "Everything is concrete now. There's no metal.
"They have concrete rivers, concrete half pikes. They look totally different.
"We do have the bowl, and all of the other features are metal features or wooden features that are on top of it, and that's not how they're designed now, at all."
Recreation Management reports that precast concrete has been developed for use in skateparks. Precast concrete is stronger and gives skaters more precision.
Baker said she wants a completely concrete skatepark. The city has applied to Region One for the project, which is an estimated to cost $300,000 to $400,000.
"It's a pretty expensive project," she noted.
Another plan for the city's parks system is to build a gateway park, including a dog park, just off the Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Highway (East Beckley Bypass). The $8 million project would be built in two phases, Mayor Rob Rappold announced in May, adding that New River Gorge Regional Development Authority has asked Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito for federal earmark funds to build a welcome center and a city park in the area of the historic Alfred Beckley Mill at Piney Gorge.
"That's going to take a lot of time and effort, too, but that's going to be a wonderful, wonderful asset for Beckley," said Baker. "That will be a premier park in the city."
•••
Baker said that in the mid-1900s, a number of parks were erected but then neglected.
"It wasn't even until the 21st century that parks became known as something that were really crucial to early childhood development," noted Baker.
Baker said that she became dedicated to making city playgrounds compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards after a friend, Lola Rizer, explained to Baker that her daughter, who has physical challenges, had a more difficult time walking across the textured paved area to playground equipment. Baker researched and learned that around 12 percent of children face a physical challenge, and Baker wanted the city's playgrounds to be accessible to all children.
"There's been a lot of thought, of really true research and data collection that goes into this playground equipment," she said.
When the 2020 Census is released, Baker anticipates that more city parks will qualify for federal "low mod" funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funding will allow modern, ADA-compliant equipment to be placed in the parks.
Under HUD guidelines, the low-mod funds may only be spent on parks that serve low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. To date, New River, East Park, Simpkins and Temple parks have been upgraded with modern playground equipment and other features, and future upgrades for Scott Park have gone out for bid to construction companies, she reported.
"It's so tempting to use HUD money to work on parks, because it's there for us if we just follow the guidelines," she said. "That's what we've been doing.
"That's why some of the parks seem to be getting so much more attention than others: There's somebody (HUD) willing to help pay for the renovation, but we also have a plan.
"And, the administration is very open to doing some of the other parks, to upgrade them."
The city's 13 parks and additional green space comprise more than 200 acres within corporate limits, along with 26 buildings and two swimming pools. She said that her personal goal is to have an ADA-compliant playground at every city park.
"It's not an essential service, but it's a heart service," Baker said of Parks and Recreation. "We do the things that make it fun.
"It's part of an ongoing novel and drama that is the Beckley Parks and Recreation," she added. "We get a lot accomplished.
"We do all of this with 17 full-time employees."
Historic Black Knight, which the city purchased in 2018 from Gov. Jim Justice, will get a new concrete floor in the golf cart barn, along with water. The golf course irrigation system needs upgraded, and a bridal suite is being added at Black Knight.
The suite, which will give the bridal party a place to prepare for weddings at Black Knight, should be completed within the next year, she said.
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter noted Saturday that the work of Baker and others is evident in the city's green space.
"The City of Beckley's Parks and Recs has blossomed, from the due diligence and collaboration by the cit's grants administrator Angela King and Leslie Baker, together with the cooperation from the city's department heads," she noted.