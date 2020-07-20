New room for board: opening options detailed

For the first time in more than four decades, Wyoming County Board of Education members held their meeting in a new conference room Monday.
Wyoming County Schools' central office has moved into the former Pineville Elementary building, near Palisades Park.
Since the late 1970s, meetings have been held in the conference room of the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center or in the former board office conference room.
The former school's multi-purpose room is now utilized for the board meetings, providing more space to accommodate large crowds. Those attending will enter through the side doors, facing the river.
With the exception of the transportation and maintenance departments, all central office staff are now under one roof, including the resource center, print shop, food services, technology and information services, academic coaches, along with special education services.
Additionally, the building will provide much needed storage space and large conference rooms for staff meetings and professional development sessions, explained Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
A large portion of the renovation costs is covered through an energy savings program with Energy Systems Group (ESG), Cline previously noted. The company has worked with the county school system for several years to reduce energy costs and increase energy savings.
Renovations also include a new fire alarm system, a new lighting system, new energy efficient windows and heat/air systems in the building.
The new lights – which are part of a countywide project, windows and heat/air systems will eventually pay for themselves in energy savings, Cline said previously.
The former location was not fire code nor ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, Cline told board members.
The elementary school building was on the verge of falling into major disrepair and being vandalized, Cline said.
The move saved the building, makes good use of existing resources, and is a wise business model, she emphasized.
Currently, the project is $40,000 under budget, Cline said.
The former office building will be sold.
•
In other business, the board approved a revised calendar reflecting Gov. Jim Justice's statewide mandate to delay students' return to classrooms until Sept. 8 due to the recent explosion of Covid-19 pandemic cases around the state as well as the nation.
School employees will return Aug. 25.
Cline told board members the West Virginia Department of Education had provided three calendar choices based on the delayed opening and suspended the required public hearings.
From the three choices, Wyoming County selected a calendar that provides a week at Thanksgiving, Dec. 24 through Jan. 1 for Christmas break, Good Friday and the Monday following Easter Sunday, among other holidays.
Students will end the year on June 3, while employees will finish June 9.
Cline emphasized that all plans are fluid and subject to change at any time due to the continuing health threat.
•
Robin Hall, assistant superintendent for secondary schools, explained the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission changes for the fall athletic season.
The eight-game requirement to be playoff-eligible has been waived as well as the six-game requirement in the school's own class.
Coaching boxes must be extended for social distancing on the sidelines.
All water must be in individual containers.
Sidelines will be limited to required personnel only, based on the SSAC requirements.
The SSAC is also “recommending” that fewer players travel to away games and fewer dress for home games, that the band and cheerleaders do not travel to away games, that practices be limited to only one contact day per week, among other changes.
A pay-per-view option is also recommended for schools to make up lost revenue.
•
Additionally, schools officials discussed providing the required virtual learning option for students as the pandemic threat continues and an unprecedented school year lies ahead.
As yet, officials have not decided on a vendor to provide the online classes with certified teachers, but are now required to provide the option to students whose parents may be afraid for their child/children to return to school.
Cline said they've already had unofficial inquiries from just over 70 parents who have shown interest in the virtual option.
Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be required to take four virtual core classes; grades 5-9, five core classes and a health class; and, in grades 9-12, six courses.
Parents have to commit to at least one semester of virtual classes and the student must successfully stay on track with the classes in order to continue.
Students who lag behind will not be allowed to seamlessly re-enter the classroom once the health threat has been eliminated, according to officials.
Homeschooling children is an entirely different course of action for parents, according to officials.
Parents who choose to homeschool their children are essentially removing them from the county school system, Cline explained.
Those parents will have to meet state homeschool requirements and the children are not guaranteed a seamless re-entry into the school system once the health threat is gone.
Homeschooling can be detrimental to children whose parents are not committed to making it a success, Cline noted.
Once students do return to school, the county will have classes at school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a "remote learning day" with students and teachers at home, while custodians "deep-sanitize" classrooms and bus drivers deliver meals to students in need. Custodians will also return on Saturday for deep cleaning.