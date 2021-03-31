New River Transit is announcing all new route bus routes, for the first time in 40 years, and a special fare for the month of April.
The routes were planned for last year but postponed until 2021 due to Covid.
Starting Monday, there is no fare to ride a transit bus, said Heather Lilly, community planner for New River Transit.
"As far as the new routes, we are allowing free fares through April to accommodate everybody getting used to it," said Lilly, "because it's so much change."
Lilly said buses will still make the majority of the current stops. Some of them may be "split up," she said, for more streamlined service.
"When you were on our old routes, you would get on, and you would have to ride for a long time to get to your destination," she explained. "We've cut up our routes and made three into five.
"They're much faster and much more often," she said.
She said Walmart will no longer be a transfer spot. The new transfer spot is at Beckley Intermodal Gateway. A second transfer, bound for Fayetteville, is at Crossroads Mall.
Transit routes have extended into Sophia and Beaver, she said. Previously, riders had to call to use the demand-response service. Now, the routes are consistent from Monday to Friday, Lilly reported.
There are deviations that permit drivers to go three-fourths of a mile off of a route, if a caller calls dispatch at 304-894-8917, she said.
New River operates a demand service response, which picks up people from locations and takes them to specific places. The service, which is called a specialty service, costs more.
The buses travel to Fayetteville four times a day, instead of the previous two runs, said Lilly.
"You can actually go into Fayetteville, have lunch and get home in the evening now," she said. "That's huge."
Buses are sporting two bike racks at the front.
The price is now $1.50, but riders may still purchase a fare for $2.50 and get off and on the transit all day, she said.
New River Transit will also began operating on extended hours on Monday, April 5.
Transit rides will run from 7 a.m. until 7:45 p.m.