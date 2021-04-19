New River Community and Technical College students now have the option to register for classes for a year at a time.
New River CTC students may choose to take web enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing, online classes and on-campus classes for the summer 2021, fall 2021, spring 2022 and summer 2022 semesters.
“We are excited to be able expand our in-person class offerings as we plan for upcoming semesters,” said Dr. Wendy Patriquin, dean for transfer and pre-professional programs.
More than 40 of New River CTC’s degree and certificate programs qualify for free tuition through West Virginia Invests. Cosmetology, barbering and electric distribution engineering technology (line service) will have new classes starting in May.
Information on admissions requirements and student types can be found online at https://www.newriver.edu/ready-to-apply/.
Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for more information about New River CTC.