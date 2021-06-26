New River Park still does not have enough lifeguards for 2021

Despite the best efforts by the city's Parks and Recreation Department and a local businessman, there are not enough lifeguards to open the popular New River Pool, a city official reported Saturday.
Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker reported that the city's latest effort to recruit lifeguard applicants fell short of finding 10 qualified applicants necessary to open the Olympic-sized pool, which has a water slide, a diving section and a a busy splash pool. As a result, the city will spend more time working on recruitment efforts for the 2022 season.
Nationally, other cities and beaches are facing a similar shortage.
Following a plan that local businessman Brian Brown suggested, the city lowered the age of lifeguards from 18 to 16 last week and hosted a lifeguard class with the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, starting on Saturday.
City officials also raised the starting wage from $10 to $12 an hour.
Both Baker and Brown urged applicants to attend the pre-certification test.
Baker reported Saturday that recruitment efforts were successful, with 11 applicants registered for the Saturday pre-certification. Of those, six showed up for the class, and three applicants who did not register also showed up for the class.
Of the nine who took the pre-certification test on Saturday, however, only one passed. Since there must be six applicants to host a lifeguard course by the American Red Cross, said Baker, the city is still short the 10 certified lifeguards necessary to open New River.
Currently, there are three lifeguards at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park pool, which is much smaller and does not have a water slide.
Baker said that, despite the disappointing news, some good has come from the extra effort to open the pool.
"It's not a bad thing that we tried again," she said. "We're going to go ahead and fill the pool with water so we know it's operational, and the second thing is, we know that we really have a a problem (recruiting lifeguards) and we don't know what to do about it.
"Now, we know we're really going to be up against it next year.
"(We've) already begun to have the conversation, 'What are we going to do next year?'" Baker said. "We don't want this to happen again next year. We've got almost a whole year to work on it, and we're going to work on it and see what we can do."
She added that two qualified lifeguards had applied, but both were already employed by the Y, which also needs lifeguards.
Brown agreed with Baker on Saturday that, despite the disappointing news that the pool will stay closed this summer, the latest recruitment effort gives a head start for next year.
"We now can start recruiting for next year," he said. "We have new parameters and time to get people adequately prepared to take the test."
Baker said that a number of citizens expressed fears on social media that there is a plan to close New River pool. Baker reported that the fears are unfounded and that the pool did not open for the summer season due to a lack of lifeguards.
She said that the city had tried to recruit lifeguards unsuccessfully, prior to the latest recruitment strategy.
"There was a lot of misinformation out there, and if anybody ever wants to know, all they have to do is pick up the phone and call my office or the Mayor's office," she said. "We are truly very open and transparent about what goes on, and, very rarely, does anybody pick up the phone and say, 'I heard about this. Give me more information.'
"I'm open to that," she said. "If we work together, so much more could happen for the City of Beckley."