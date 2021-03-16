The City of Beckley aims to kick off the summer as usual in 2021 by opening the two municipal pools on Memorial Day, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said on Tuesday, but she added that the opening plan is in a "holding pattern."
Last year, the city kept the pools closed because of concerns with Covid. This May, Baker said, the pools are set to open as long as state health officials permit it and as long as there are enough lifeguards.
New River Pool may only open on weekends this summer due to a limited number of lifeguard applicants, she added.
"We would certainly like to be open, and we're going to move forward as if we can," said Baker. "There is an issue with lifeguards."
As of Monday, only three lifeguards had agreed to return. The number is not nearly high enough to staff New River Pool, which has a water slide, and the pool at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
She said 10 lifeguards are needed.
"That's to open both pools," she said. "But probably not even have New River open all week long, probably just have New River open on weekends."
New River requires more lifeguards than the smaller Black Knight pool, she said.
Baker said the city was unable to host lifeguard classes at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia last year because the Y was closed. A single class that is being hosted currently has applicants who aim to work in Nicholas County, she added.
She said more classes are being hosted in April and May.
"We can only hope we get some local people," she said.
She warned that equipment and Covid are also factors that weigh on the pool openings.
"The Covid has not gone away," she said. "It could happen, just like it did last year.
"We don't think we'll have any problems keeping things clean and to some degree, social distancing and limiting our numbers.
"Once again, it all depends on what the mandates are, the regulations from the health department and the state by the time we plan on opening Memorial Day weekend," said Baker.
She said workers are draining and assessing the pool equipment, which was not used last summer.
"We're got pumps and things that haven't been run for over a year," she noted. "Pool equipment doesn't do well when it sits."
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams said Tuesday that the beach at Lake Stephens is set to open on time Memorial Day weekend.
A splash pad and aquatic park will open on Memorial Day weekend, too, she added.
Williams said Lake Stephens has not had a long list of applicants to lifeguard.
"We're going to be offering lifeguard classes, and we're still figuring out how that's going to work," she said.
The marina at Lake Stephens opens May 1, she added.
Fitzpatrick Park in Crab Orchard is hosting a softball tournament this weekend and taking up sign-ups for the leagues that will start in early May.
Marsh Fork Park has been open and the bathrooms were open and ready to use on Tuesday, said Williams.
She added that Dry Hill Park has also been open. The county is installing port-a-potties at Dry Hill at the end of April, she added.