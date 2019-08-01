New River Health to offer mobile dental unit, chiropractic care

SOPHIA — New River Health Association is now offering chiropractic care at the Scarbro location and will be offering mobile dental services in Raleigh, Fayette and Nicholas counties this year, New River Health CEO John Schultz announced on Wednesday.
Schultz gave the news during an open house celebration at the New River Health Clinic in Sophia. He said that the mobile dentist unit will travel around the three counties where New River Health has established practices. Basic preventative care will be offered, and a dentist may be onboard twice a month to provide dental work like minor fillings.
He added that the mobile dental service will fulfill New River's philosophy of providing affordable, accessible care to rural communities that may be underserved.
"It's an elimination of a barrier to care," Schultz said. "We got out to where the patients are, rather than have them come to us."
Dr. Chris Grose will offer chiropractic care at the Scarbro clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Schultz reported.
New River Health Association is a federally-qualified health center with 17 locations and seven school-based health locations. Locations include Whipple and Scarbro in Fayette County; Sophia, Coal City Elementary, Independence Middle and Independence High schools in Raleigh; and at Nicholas County High School. New River officials in August announced plans to open a medical mall at the former Kmart building in Oak Hill by 2022.
New River Health operates with the primary mission of providing medical and dental care to the uninsured, underinsured and people on Medicare and Medicaid. The clinic bills on a "sliding fee" scale that is based on income and the size of the household.
"The real mission is to eliminate any barrier to care," Schultz said. "We don't turn anyone away if they don't have insurance.
"We put them on a sliding fee scale," he said. "We don't turn them away if they're late.
"There's a lot of things other than socioeconomic things going on in their lives — transportation, housing, abusive situations, if they're in abusive relationships," he said. "That's the primary mission, really, in an organization like this."
Behavioral health care is also offered in at the main campus, which is in Scarbro, said Schultz. He said that New River often makes referrals to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital's behavioral health unit, overseen by nationally recognized psychiatrist Dr. Ahmed Faheem.
New River Health Association also offers on-site pharmacies with more affordable prices for underinsured or uninsured patients.
Dr. Jeremiah Miller said Wednesday that he sees 25 to 30 patients each day at the Sophia location. Miller, who grew up in Rainelle in Greenbrier County and moved back to the state with plans to serve his fellow West Virginians, began practicing in Sophia three years ago. He said the new clinic, where the open house was hosted on Wednesday, has been opened for eight months.
"The majority of the patients we deal with have problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, a lot of (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) in this area," he said. "Cancer is also a problem, so it is a pretty big array of problems that we try to deal with."
Miller said he finds satisfaction in his work at Sophia and emphasized that the New River Health pharmacy, which was first implemented by retired New River CEO David Sotak, serves an important role in rural patient care.
"It offers affordable medication to patients that don't have coverage or don't have enough coverage," Miller said. "That's an important part of the New River Health model of helping people that need help.
"I'm glad to be part of it."