The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), in partnership with WVU College of Business and Economics, will conduct a half-day public event to discuss the forecast of the economic climate in the New River Gorge Region.
Presenters will share information on the work being done to move the area forward, including updates from NRGRDA partners Active Southern WV and WV Hive Network, according to a press release.
A new three-year strategic economic development plan also will be announced. NRGRDA contracted with InSite Consulting, a consulting and site selection consulting firm based in Greenville, S.C., to develop the plan for the four-county region of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers. InSite’s competitive assessment identified specific economic strengths and weaknesses and makes recommendations to mitigate those weaknesses and leverage the region’s strengths.
“Included in the mission of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within our four counties,” Joe Brouse, NRGRDA executive director, said in the release
“NRGRDA is committed to a strategic plan that is inclusive of and customized to our region.”
The event will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Historic Black Knight in Beckley.
Tickets are available in advance for $15 (includes breakfast).
For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-river-gorge-regional-economic-outlook-summit- tickets-73570648791?aff=ebdssbeac.