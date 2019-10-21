The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), in partnership with WVU College of Business and Economics, will conduct a half-day public event to discuss the forecast economic climate in the New River Gorge Region.
Presenters will share information on the forward-moving work being done in the area including updates from NRGRDA partners Active Southern WV and WV Hive Network.
A portion of the presentation will also unveil a new three-year strategic economic development plan. NRGRDA contracted with InSite Consulting, a consulting and site selection consulting firm based in Greenville, S.C., to develop the plan for the four-county region of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers. InSite’s competitive assessment identified specific economic strengths and weaknesses and makes recommendations to mitigate those weaknesses and leverage the region’s strengths.
“Included in the mission of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within our four counties,” said Joe Brouse, NRGRDA executive director.
“NRGRDA is committed to a strategic plan that is inclusive of and customized to our region.”
The event will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Historic Black Knight in Beckley.
Tickets are available in advance for $15 (includes breakfast) at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-river-gorge-regional-economic-outlook-summit- tickets-73570648791?aff=ebdssbeac