New River Drive will be closed until work crews make repairs to a culvert that crosses the street, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold announced Monday.
New River is a popular “shortcut” between Robert C. Byrd Drive and Pikeview Drive near Harper Road. On Sunday night, the roadway suffered a partial collapse, prompting Board of Public Works to close it to traffic.
“At this point, we don’t have an expected completion date,” Rappold said. “It won’t happen any time soon.
“Whether it’s two weeks, or not, I’m not sure.”
New River is mostly a rural crossway, with only the Moose Club and Busy Bees Daycare on the route.
Rappold said the sinkhole appeared between the two businesses. Both businesses are still accessible from New River.
The Moose Club is accessible from the Robert C. Byrd Drive entrance, and Busy Bees may be reached from Pikeview Drive, said the mayor.
The road caved at a point that had hosted a dip, prior to the weekend collapse.
“The bump was, kind of, the precursor to more of the drop of about an estimated 18 inches, which is a pretty severe drop,” said Rappold. “That road is 30 years old, and some of the infrastructure, it was probably time to consider replacing, anyhow.”
Beckley Sanitary Board General Manager Jeremiah Johnson explained that the collapse occurred at a culvert that carries water from nearby Little Whitestick Creek.
“It’s, basically, a creek crossing,” he said. “There’s a few other ones, where the creek meanders back and forth through the road there.
“This is the only one we’re looking at (as of Monday).”
Johnson said there had been “ongoing issues” with the culvert leading up to Sunday evening. Weekend rains worsened the situation, prompting the road to cave in by 9 p.m. Sunday.
“We got in there, first thing this (Monday) morning, and worked on it,” said Johnson. “We’re in the process of digging it out and seeing what the problem is.
“We don’t know.”
Engineers are on the site, which is close to a creek that hosts a multitude of frogs and other wildlife.
“We have people on staff who work environmental issues,” said Johnson. “The engineering firm will be involved in that, as far as the permitting work that will be necessary.
“It’s going to be some sort of emergency repair.”
Johnson said the road is closed “indefinitely,” for safety reasons, until repairs are made.
“It’s going to be awhile,” he cautioned.