New River Drive, Main Street discussed at Council

New River Drive may be open before Christmas.
Or it may not.
Delays caused by Covid and a lack of materials for stabilizing box culverts have held up replacement of culverts beneath the currently closed New River Drive, and Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said that he is hesitant to make a promise about when the roadway will be reopened.
During the regular council meeting Tuesday, however, a local contractor said that the project has taken longer than it should have taken.
"It's been a moving target," Rappold described the completion date for the roadway construction. "Optimistically, it would be great if we were looking at well before Christmas, but I'm hesitant to put that out there in the form of a promise."
In mid-August, a sinkhole appeared in the road that runs between Robert C. Byrd Drive and Pikeview Drive near Maxwell Hill. City officials blocked off the road but took measures to keep portions open that service the entrance to Busy Bees Day Care and the Beckley Moose Lodge.
A number of Maxwell Hill residents have expressed complaints to some Council members, however, about the time that construction has taken.
On Tuesday, Rappold reported that contractors had been able to secure materials necessary for the job and that the new box culvert could be delivered and installed next week.
Local asphalt companies are closed until spring. Once the culverts are replaced, Rappold said, cement will be poured so the city may reopen the road until spring, when asphalt will be laid over the roadway.
Beckley Moose Lodge Administrator Kevin Reedy, who is the father of at-large Councilman Cody Reedy and also a local contractor, reminded council during the public comments segment that emergency vehicles do not have as easy access to Maxwell Hill while New River Drive is under construction.
"We're almost four months into this," the elder Reedy said. "It was Aug. 16 that I first got the text message it was going to be shut down.
"Dec. 16, we're four months into this project.
"It's a big influence for the people who live in the Maxwell Hill area," Reedy continued. "That road's used quite often for emergency vehicles and so forth.
"I'm in the construction business, and dealing with engineers and stuff four months is way out of line to get this project taken care of.
"We're getting a little tired of it. I'll be honest with you.
"We need some movement done on this," he emphasized.
"We're pushing as hard as we can, and it won't be as long as it has been," Rappold said.
•••
During the Old Business segment of the meeting, Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher asked Rappold about plans for an empty space on Main Street, which was made in June when a roof collapse at the former Walton Building damaged the Walton Building and New Taylor Law Office building that was next door. Both buildings have since been demolished, leaving an empty double lot across from Foster's restaurant.
One lot is owned by attorney Stephen New, while the other is owned by Walton Bonding.
Rappold told Sopher that Beckley Sanitary Board had inspected the lots and that a fifth or sixth of the overall footprint left by the demolition must be filled, although a large portion has been "grassed in" to date.
A local person has shown interested in buying New's lot in order to "have a say in who his neighbor will be," said Rappold, and the owner of the Walton building has no definite plans for the space but has mentioned that she may add a parking lot once her property is appraised.
New is currently having his lot appraised, said the mayor.
"There's nothing definite," Rappold said, adding that the goal is to use the space in a way that benefits property owners and enhances Main Street.
Rappold said he is open to a seasonal market that sells coffee or other items during warmer months or a structure that may be used all year. Sopher suggested an open space that may be used for outdoor dining and recreation would be beneficial since the space is near Foster's.
Rappold said city officials are open to all ideas.
"At the end of the day, the City of Beckley is not the property owner," Rappold said. "We hope for the possibility of a public-private partnership which will give us a little more leverage in determining the ultimate use of that project.
"We want to do something that benefits that section of town."
New has asked city officials in the past to enhance Code Enforcement efforts on older downtown buildings so that a similar situation does not develop.
Ten months prior to the Walton building collapse, the city had just ended the eight-year reign of "The Hole" at Heber and Neville streets.
The former Hole was a two-story, burned-out lot on Heber and Neville streets that was made in 2012, after a fire destroyed three buildings. The Hole lingered for eight years, due to infrastructure and budget pitfalls and was the bane of three mayoral administrations, including Rappold's.
Rappold, city treasurer Billie Trump, Board of Public Works employees and others were in the process of creating The Plaza, which is the green space that has since replaced The Hole, when the Walton building collapsed.
At an earlier point in the meeting, Council passed on first reading an ordinance to sell the old Beckley Fire Department Station No. 3 to a private developer for $575,000, to be paid in full on the day of closing. City attorney Bill File reported that the developer made the bid during an online auction of the property on Thursday. Bidding started at $500,000 for the station, which is at 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive. The auction has been used to sale about $500,000 in other city items, said Rappold, and the auction for the station was advertised online, in The Register-Herald and other places. Under questions by Councilman Kevin Price (Ward IV), city attorney Bill File said that the developer has the ability to pay. Council must vote on the ordinance and pass it on second reading at the next Council meeting in order for the sale to be completed.
In other actions:
• Rappold accepted a bid for incinerator for BPD. Mountain State Equipment made a bid for $24,900, which was the only bid received. Rappold turned it over to at-large Council members and BPD Chief Lonnie Christian for review.
• Rappold accepted bids by four companies for a tracked loader and compatible utilities for Board of Public Works use. Four bids were received. The bids were from Leslie Equipment (John Deere for $80,800) State Equipment ($99,990) Walker CAT (Caterpillar 289D3 for $92,500), and Advantage Valley (E 77BT4 Broad CAT Cmpact for $48,446) Bids were turned over to Trump, the two at-large Council members and Board of Public Works Executive Director Jerry Stump for possible award at a future meeting.
• Council passed on second reading an ordinance that revises the allowable limitations of industrial pollutant concentrations in wastewater. City attorney Bill File reported that Beckley Sanitary Board requested the amendment, which is required by West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). There were no public speakers for or against the ordinance.
• Council approved a supplemental resolution that specified City National Bank as the purchaser of a $1.12 million storm water bond and set the maturity date, the interest rate and the principal payment date and sale price. The interest rate is $100,000 over the remaining 10 year life of the bond issue. The resolution set the interest rate and principal amount, which were not known at the time the ordinance was started. The closing date is Dec. 15.
• Council passed a "Sweep Resolution" that allows Municipal Bond Commission to automatically withdraw the funds on the first day of the month for the new bond issue.
• Council passed a resolution to apply for a Land and Water Conservation fund to upgrade the Beckley Freedom Park. Rappold said the park on Eisenhower Drive is 75 to 80 years old and very popular. It offers a skate park and playground. In reply to questions asked by Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher, Rappold said that a pirate ship toy will be replaced on the playground and that upgrades will be made to the skate park, which receives more use and is of a higher quality than a similar skate park in California that Rappold's wife Barbara recently visited.
• Rappold reported that, in accordance with the wishes of an unknown citizen who spoke with Sopher, a commissioned statute of the late Bill Withers may be placed at Beckley Intermodal Gateway (BIG) instead of at The Plaza, as originally discussed. The placement will give the Withers statue attention from those entering the city on Neville Street and will be within one block of existing statues of General Alfred Beckley and the World Trade Center Twisted Metal relic at Jim Word Memorial Park.
• Under new business, At-large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter and Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock acknowledged the death of fallen Charleston Police Department officer Cassie Johnson, who was shot to death in the line of duty and laid to rest on Tuesday. Rappold said five newly-sworn Beckley Police Department officers, which included a young woman, attended Johnson's funeral, along with a number of Beckley Fire Department firefighters.
"I'm sure I speak for all of our Council to send sympathies and condolences to the Johnson family," Hunter said. Bullock asked Beckley residents to pray for police officers.
• Mountaineer Food Bank will be handing out groceries at Linda K. Epling Stadium on Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hunter reported.