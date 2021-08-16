New River Community and Technical College has used federal stimulus funds from the “American Rescue Plan” to forgive more than $145,000 in student debt to the college.
“We realize that the past seventeen months have been difficult for many of our students,” explained New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “We wanted to ensure that financial hardships did not keep our students from completing their program of study at New River CTC.”
Students with unpaid balances from the previous five terms, spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021, were eligible to have their balances to be paid off. New River CTC began notifying students that the financial holds on their accounts had been removed earlier this month to allow students to register for fall 2021 classes.
Since 2020, New River CTC has distributed more than $688,000 in emergency grant funds directly to college students.
Visit www.newriver.edu. email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for more information about New River CTC.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).