New River Community and Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced Thursday the school has no intention of modifying classes or breaks due to the potential threat from the coronavirus COVID-19.
“At this time, New River CTC does not plan to alter course schedules or offerings,” Copenhaver explained. “I know that you have seen many universities making alternate plans for classes and changing general operating hours of college facilities. These other institutions have a footprint that reaches far beyond West Virginia. As students travel home to a variety of states where there are documented cases of the virus, they run the risk of exposure and then bringing the virus back to other students in the dorms. We do not have this issue. Our students are local, and we do not have a dorm.”
Copenhaver said as of Thursday afternoon, she is not requiring in-person classes to be switched to online or via Zoom, but said over the next two weeks she and the executive team of the school will be monitoring the situation very closely.
“If you would like to leverage the distance learning tools that we have or start considering options that would work for you and your students, both Blackboard Learn and Zoom are available to you as you consider flexible options for delivering instruction to our students,” Copenhaver said. “More information for faculty will be forthcoming soon regarding recommendations and technical assistance.”
During the next couple of weeks, Dr. Pagan with New River CTC, the deans, campus directors, and department chairs/program directors will be working on strategies and plans for programs/classes with a clinical component or a heavily hands-on emphasis if it is determined they need to alter their teaching methods, Copenhaver added.
“I would advise you not to engage in work-related travel through the end of March. A decision about any April travel will be made at a later date,” she said. “Should we see the virus come to our communities, we will treat students and employees who become ill with flexibility and empathy. Do not come to work ill, with any illness, and do not allow students to attend class if they are ill.”
The college’s spring break will run March 16-20, with college offices closing for a spring holiday March 19-20. During the next few weeks, the college plans to monitor the situation surrounding the virus and has acknowledged that plans could change quickly.
Maintenance staff at New River CTC is making additional supplies such as antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes available for employees at college locations, and resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been shared with both employees and students.
