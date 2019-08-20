New River Community and Technical College is offering Sign Language I and II at multiple campuses this fall.
Two five-week classes are scheduled at the Beaver campus for Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with Sign Language I starting August 29, followed by Sign Language II starting October 10.
Sign Language I will provide an introduction to sign language and Deaf Culture, including: an overview of American Sign Language/finger spelling; introduction of ABC’s, numbers, basic signs, family signs, education signs, daily living signs and food signs. Students will learn over 100 ASL words and learn how to communicate with one another in basic sentences.
Sign Language II will build on the signs taught in the first class.
Tuition is $75 for each five-week class, and preregistration is required by Thursday, Aug. 22 for Sign Language I and Thursday, Oct. 3 for Sign Language II.
Sign language classes will also be offered at the college’s campus in Summersville, a press release stated. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. with a beginner sign language class starting August 20, and a sign language interpreting class starting October 1.
For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register visit https://www.newriver.edu/community, or call a Workforce Education Program Specialist — Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469.
