New River Community and Technical College will offer a new online associate degree program in cyber security starting this fall.
Assistant Professor of IT/Computer Science Tricia Hoover said she designed the cyber security programs to be online originally, so this wasn’t a program that was moved online due to COVID-19 precautions.
“I’ve taught online courses for five years and feel that students get the best learning experience with the subject matter through online delivery,” Hoover said. “Many times those working in the field work remotely.”
Both videos and virtual labs are used in many of the classes, New River CTC officials reported, and the Associate of Applied Science in Cyber Security is designed for those interested in working in entry level cyber security jobs.
“The college also has a certificate program in cyber security,” a New River CTC press release stated. “This certificate could work as a stackable credential or as a stand-alone program. The associate degree and the certificate program prepare students to work in entry-level cyber security jobs and explore networking, security, digital forensics and ethical hacking. Three CompTIA industry certification exams, Security+, Network+ and A+, are included in the degree programs.”
Registration is underway now for new students for fall classes starting in August.
For information on cyber security programs at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu/cyber-security. For information on admissions and other programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
Jordan Hatfield