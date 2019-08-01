New River CTC to offer health class in Beaver
Learn how small changes can help you live a healthier lifestyle in a community education class at New River Community and Technical College’s Raleigh County campus in Beaver.
“A Healthier You in Four Weeks” was developed to help participants lose weight, get better sleep, experience a better mood and make improvements in disease management.
The four-week class will meet on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Thursday, Aug. 22.
Instructor Dewana Waters Grillot has 25 years of experience in the fitness industry, and is a health coach for Access Health and the owner of Balanced Live Yoga Studio in Beckley.
The cost for the class is $65, plus a $10 supply fee, and participants should preregister by Aug 15.
For more information or to register, visit newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
Jordan Nelson