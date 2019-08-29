New River Community and Technical College is offering an “Introduction to Basic Electrical Fundamentals” workforce education course at the college’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville beginning Tuesday, Sept.10.
This six-week course offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. will provide an introduction to the National Electrical Code and basic electrical fundamentals.
Students in attendance will also learn about electrical circuits, conductors and insulators, safety, tools, and how to troubleshoot/problem solve (i.e., all skills required to obtain an Apprentice Electrical certification).
Tuition for the class will be $300, and students will need to purchase a National Electrical Code Book on their own before the class begins, a New River CTC press release stated.
To pre-register for Introduction to Basic Electrical Fundamentals training, visit newriver.edu/workforce-education-form/ or contact a Workforce Education Program Specialist — Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469.
Pre-registration ends Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Jordan Nelson