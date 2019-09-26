New River Community and Technical College is offering Poster Art Sketching II, a six-week community education course, in Summersville beginning Monday, Oct. 14.
The class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the college’s Nicholas County Campus.
New River CTC officials reported Poster Art Sketching II will follow a basic class on sketching and shading and provides students with a more in-depth focus to add details and explore sketching and shading techniques.
The cost for the class is $175, and there is a $75 supply fee for new students. Supplies are kept by attendees.
Registration for the class is required by Monday, Oct. 7.
For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register visit https://www.newriver.edu/community or call a Workforce Education Program Specialist — Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469.
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
Additional community education classes planned in Summersville this fall include applique, rag rug making, West Virginia ghost stories and legends, and Cricut (how to use a die-cutting machine).
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH