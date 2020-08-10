New River Community and Technical College is holding additional campus events to help students register for fall 2020 classes. Countdown Connect events are scheduled for Aug. 12 in Lewisburg, Aug. 13 in Princeton, Aug. 14 in Beaver and Aug. 18 in Summersville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and attendees should register online at newriver.edu/countdown-fall2020.
Admissions, financial aid, faculty and Student Success Center representatives will be on hand to assist both current and new students with the registration process. Attendees should wear a mask.
Those unable to attend the Registration Day events are encouraged to contact the college to schedule an appointment to register for classes. Fall classes start Aug. 24.
New River CTC offers more than 60 degree and certificate programs with over 30 eligible for the WV Invests Grant providing free tuition. For fall 2020, New River CTC will offer classes in three formats: face-to-face, online and web-enhanced face-to-face.
For information about registering for classes at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.