New River Community and Technical College is offering an extensive schedule of evening classes for the fall 2019 semester, along with providing extended hours for some college offices.
Evening classes will be offered at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., meeting once or twice each week, and some classes will have an online component.
The following classes will be available in the evenings at the campuses in Beaver, Lewisburg, Princeton and Summersville, as well as at One Room University in Marlinton: accounting, algebra, criminal justice, economics, English, math, psychology and social services.
Additional evening courses are scheduled at specific campuses, and many classes are offered online.
Registration is underway for classes set to start Monday, and the college will also be offering ten-week online courses beginning Monday, Sept. 30.
Extended office hours and days will vary by location and will be posted by Monday.
For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, visit newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu, or call 866-349-3739.
— Jordan Nelson