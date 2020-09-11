New River Community and Technical College is offering a free online Constitution Day presentation on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. using Zoom video conferencing. Instructor of History Stacy Reikowsky will speak on the transformative power of the Constitution of the United States.
“The presentation will explore the dubious foundation of the nation’s governing document and follow its evolution throughout time,” Reikowsky explained. “We will also look at Constitutional Convention, its contentious road to ratification and how the Constitution transformed the notion of a nation into these United States of America.”
To join the lecture, on September 17 at 10:30 a.m. visit https://newriver.zoom.us/j/97330691150. If you have not downloaded and installed Zoom, you will be prompted to do so once you click on the link. To download and install Zoom, you may visit https://zoom.us/download.
Constitution Day is observed annually on September 17, as the Founding Fathers signed the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787.