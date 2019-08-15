A 10-week neurofeedback course offered through New River Community and Technical College will begin Monday, Aug. 26 at Dumas Psychology Collective in Beckley.
According to a New River CTC press release, neurofeedback provides information about the brain and can locate the cause of and treat mental health symptoms including, but not limited to, anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD and chronic pain.
“Using neurofeedback is part of the cultural shift to natural ways to decrease suffering and combat addiction,” Instructor Dr. Kristi Dumas said. “The skills learned in our neurofeedback technician program will be highly sought after as industries measuring neural activity expand.
“We’re seeing more open at a fast rate, and they’re looking for skilled workers.”
The course offered at New River CTC will cover how the brain operates, the parts of the brain relating directly to addiction and how to re-train the brain. The class includes both classroom and clinical training.
As the result of a state funded grant, tuition is available at the reduced rate of $700 for the course.
For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register, visit https://www.newriver.edu/community or call a Workforce Education Program Specialist — Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469.
Jordan Nelson