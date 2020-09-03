New River Community and Technical College is offering community education classes to help with resume writing and job interviews this month. “Creating a Winning Resume” will be offered on Sept. 22 and “Acing the Job Interview” will be offered on Sept. 29. Both classes will be offered through Zoom video conferencing from 6 to 9 p.m.
“The two-part class series is designed for those who are looking to reenter the workforce or looking to update their job search skills,” explained Workforce Education Specialist Andrea Vest.
Tracy Speilman Culicerto, a triple-certified human resources professional with extensive experience in recruiting, will lead the classes teaching participants how to create a professional resume and how to professionally present themselves during a job interview.
Tuition for the classes is $20 each, and students should preregister by Sept. 17.
For more information or to register for the classes, visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Andrea Vest (681-238-2250, avest@newriver.edu).