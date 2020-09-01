New River Community and Technical College has added classes for students this fall with Rolling Start Options, 10-week online classes starting Sept. 28.
Online classes offered during the 10-week session include American History, Chemistry, English Composition, English Research, General Mathematics, General Psychology, Medical Terminology, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Office Applications, Microsoft Word and Presentations, Principles of Sociology, Public Speaking, and State and Local Government.
Students may take up to two courses during the session.
Registration for fall 2020 Rolling Start Options is now through Sept. 25.
For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.