New River CTC is launching a new LPN to RN bridge program in Lewisburg for 2021
New River Community and Technical College is accepting applications for the college’s new LPN to RN associate of applied science bridge program in Lewisburg starting in January 2021.
The intensive 16-month hybrid program will meet at the college’s Greenbrier Valley Campus three days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New classes will begin annually in both January and August.
The LPN to RN bridge program is designed for LPNs with unencumbered licenses. Students interested in applying must first apply to New River CTC for general admission. Registration for the spring 2021 semester is currently underway at New River CTC.
For information on the LPN to RN bridge program, email rn-program@newriver.edu. For general information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).
The West Virginia Board of Examiners accredits the program for Registered Professional Nurses.