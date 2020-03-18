New River Community and Technical College is providing employees with the option to work from home through a new voluntary telework policy developed in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 situation, officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Jim Justice encouraged Wednesday for companies to allow their employees to work from home if possible to practice social distancing amid the virus.
"In order to support the Governor and U.S. President in their social distancing requests, New River CTC is proactively implementing a voluntary and optional telework option,” announced President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver in a statement. “Our overarching goal is to continue operations while thinning out the number of people on campus as much as possible."
Guidelines for the policy have been shared with college employees.
Earlier this week, New River CTC announced the college is extending spring break through Friday, March 27 as the college makes adjustments to class delivery methods for the rest of the spring 2020 semester.
College offices will be closed for the spring holiday, March 19 and 20, and will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, March 23.
The college is also limiting campus access to all individuals except those who have college business, such as current students, vendors, deliveries or potential students.
For more information on college operations and the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), visit www.newriver.edu/coronavirus/.
