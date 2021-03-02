New River Community and Technical College Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from Feb. 24 until April 5.
The scholarship application is available online at www.nrctcf.org. Scholarship funds may be used to help students pay for college tuition, books, and expenses. Scholarships will be awarded during the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
New students, current students, and graduating high school seniors are encouraged to apply. Most scholarships range from $500 to $5,000 and are based on criteria including financial need, program of study, academic merit, and community service.
Scholarship information webinars in March will help students navigate the online application and answer questions about the scholarship process. The webinars also will provide information about financial aid, letters of recommendation, and writing scholarship essays.
The scholarship information webinars will be at 10 a.m. on March 9, at 2 p.m. on March 16, and at 6 p.m. on March 23. To register for a scholarship webinar, visit www.newriver.edu.
New River CTC Foundation provides $125,000 in student scholarships each year.
For more information, contact 304-929-6734 or foundation@newriver.edu.