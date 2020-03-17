New River Community and Technical College has extended Spring Break through Friday, March 27 as the college makes adjustments to class delivery methods for the rest of the spring 2020 semester.
“Some technical education courses, general education courses with labs, and courses with clinical components, may still need to have some in-person meetings to fulfill lab requirements,” President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver said. “But our faculty should prepare to use Zoom and/or Blackboard for the rest of the semester.”
The college is also limiting campus access to all individuals except those who have college business, such as current students, vendors, deliveries or potential students.
For more information on college operations and the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), visit www.newriver.edu/coronavirus/.
