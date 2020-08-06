New River Community and Technical College is extending registration for fall 2020 classes to Friday, Aug. 21 and delaying the start of fall classes until Monday, Aug. 24 to give students more time to register.
For the fall 2020 semester, New River CTC will offer web enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing, online classes and face-to-face lab classes for technical, nursing, allied health and EMS programs. The college will also be offering 10-week general studies classes online starting in September.
New River CTC offers more than 60 degree and certificate programs with over 30 eligible for the WV Invests Grant providing free tuition.
For information about registering for classes at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).