When New River Community and Technical College moved spring classes online in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, faculty and staff began looking at the personal protective equipment (PPE) the college had on-hand, which led to the school’s decision to donate it to those working in the medical field to tackle the virus.
After talking to clinical partners about their needs during the pandemic, JoAnna Perry, director of the college’s practical nursing program, said the masks and gloves are things many of the college’s healthcare programs keep for use in their labs.
“With programs not meeting on campus, and a local demand, we wanted to help out those on the frontlines,” she said.
Since making that decision, the licensed practical nursing program donated 10 new boxes of gloves and four new boxes of surgical masks to the doctors and nurses at Fairview Health Associates in Summersville.
The medical laboratory technician program also donated 10 boxes of gloves, one box of N95 respirators, five gowns and a box of surgical masks to the Villages at Greystone in Beaver to aid the facility in caring for a vulnerable population.
— Jordan Hatfield