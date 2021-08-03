New River CTC coordinating drug overdose recovery communities

New River CTC is coordinating with the Alliance for Economic Development of Southern West Virginia to build collegiate drug overdose recovery communities on the college’s four campuses.
Working with the Alliance, the college plans to offer peer support services and Recovery Ally Training starting this fall.
New River Community and Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver and Dean of Student Affairs Peter Hoeman met with licensed psychologist Susie Mullens with the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network for training in June.
“It’s crucial for us to reduce the stigma surrounding recovery and to increase outreach and offer support for our students,” Copenhaver explained. “We want our students to know that we’re glad that they’re here, and we’re here to help them.”
The recent training focused on overdose prevention, reducing the stigma of addiction and administration of three versions of Naloxone, a medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. The training will also be offered to staff and faculty.
For information about programs at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
– The Register-Herald