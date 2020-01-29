Registration is underway at New River Community and Technical College now through Feb. 28 for online courses beginning March 2.
New River CTC officials reported online accelerated classes offered during the 10-week session include American History, English Composition, English Research, General Mathematics, General Psychology, Medical Terminology, Microsoft Office Applications and Principles of Sociology.
Students may take up to two courses during the session, allowing them to complete six credit hours.
“New River CTC offers new class starts beyond regular semesters to help students complete the classes they need,” New River CTC Dean of Transfer and Pre-Professional Programs Wendy Patriquin explained. “The ten-week session of online courses helps students who weren’t able to get registered for the traditional spring start to complete college courses without having to wait until summer.”
The deadline to complete the application process and register for classes is Friday, Feb. 28.
For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
Jordan Hatfield