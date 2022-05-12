New River Community and Technical College will celebrate the class of 2022 at the college’s eighteenth commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“Recognizing the achievements of our students and celebrating this milestone with them is an exciting part of what we do at the college,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “With our 2022 commencement ceremony, we’re also celebrating the first graduating classes of two new associate of applied science programs, the LPN to RN Bridge Pathway and Physical Therapist Assistant.”
Academic honors will be presented to 96 students graduating with at least a 3.4 grade point average (GPA). In addition, 21 graduates are members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Rebecca Polan, CEO of REO Processing, will address the graduates at the ceremony. She isresponsible for the strategic direction, vision, growth, and performance of her family’s 111-year-old company, a West Virginia founded business. Polan holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the College of William & Mary, a Master’s of Public Administration with a specialization in Leadership Development from The American University, a B.A. in Psychology from Smith College and a certificate in Supply Chain Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).