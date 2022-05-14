Carrie Pridemoore, of Winona, and others take the ceremonial march into the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center for their Commencement Ceremony held Saturday morning.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
New River CTC celebrates 2022 graduates in 18th commencement ceremony (WITH GALLERY)
The Register-Herald
New River Community and Technical College celebrated the class of 2022 at the college’s 18th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“Recognizing the achievements of our students and celebrating this milestone with them is an exciting part of what we do at the college,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “With our 2022 commencement ceremony, we’re also celebrating the first graduating classes of two new associate of applied science programs, the LPN to RN Bridge Pathway and Physical Therapist Assistant.”
1 of 12
051522 New River 5.jpg
New River Community & Technology College 18th Commencement at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday morning.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
051522 New River 1.jpg
Carrie Pridemoore, of Winona, and others take the ceremonial march into the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center for their Commencement Ceremony held Saturday morning.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
051522 New River 2.jpg
Students take the ceremonial march into the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center for their Commencement Ceremony held Saturday morning.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
051522 New River 3.jpg
Spectators cheer for graduates as they march into the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center for their Commencement Ceremony on Saturday morning.
051522 New River 4.jpg
New River Community & Technology College 18th Commencement at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday morning.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
051522 New River 6.jpg
President Bonny Copenhaver speaks during the New River Community & Technology College 18th Commencement at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday morning.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
051522 New River 7.jpg
President Bonny Copenhaver speaks during the New River Community & Technology College 18th Commencement at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday morning.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
051522 New River 8.jpg
New River Community & Technology College 18th Commencement at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday morning.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
051522 New River 9.jpg
New River Community & Technology College's 18th Commencement was at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday morning.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
051522 New River 10.jpg
New River Community & Technology College's 18th Commencement was at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday morning.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
051522 New River 11.jpg
Commencement speaker Rebecca Polan, CEO of REO Processing, gives her message during the New River Community & Technology College 18th Commencement at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday morning.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
051522 New River 12.jpg
New River Community & Technology College students leaving the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday morning after receiving their diploma.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Academic honors were presented to 96 students graduating with at least a 3.4 grade point average (GPA). In addition, 21 graduates are members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Rebecca Polan, CEO of REO Processing, addressed the graduates at the ceremony. She is responsible for the strategic direction, vision, growth, and performance of her family’s 111-year-old company, a West Virginia-founded business.Polanhas a Master’s of Business Administration from the College of William & Mary, a Master’s of Public Administration with a specialization in Leadership Development from The American University, a B.A. in Psychology from Smith College and a certificate in Supply Chain Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
