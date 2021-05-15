New River Community and Technical College celebrated both the classes of 2020 and 2021 at the college’s 17th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Ball Copenhaver welcomed the graduates, their families and guests, and Board of Governors Chair Dr. Tom Lemke, Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Stacy Reikowsky and graduating students Aniesha Pickering, Lewisburg, and Melinda Price, Beckley, also addressed the attendees.
“Graduating from a higher education institution is not the end but the beginning of what we choose to become. Pursue your visions and make them a reality. Dream big, follow through, reach for it, be relentless in chasing your dreams because you know your worth, and accept nothing less," said graduating student Aniesha Pickering.
Academic honors were presented to 146 students from both the class of 2020 and 2021 graduating with at least a 3.4 grade point average (GPA). In addition, 17 graduates of the two classes are members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.
New River CTC is registering students for the summer 2021, fall 2021, spring 2022 and summer 2022 semesters. For more information, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).