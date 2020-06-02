New River Community and Technical College’s Board of Governors unanimously approved in May the tuition cost for the 2020-21 school year, with no increase in tuition or fees and no COVID fees for students.
New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver said this could be a challenging time for some people throughout the region, and there are adults needing to retrain for employment, and high school graduates who are rethinking their college plans.
“We want to be sure that New River CTC is continuing to live out our mission through providing accessible, affordable, quality education,” Copenhaver said.
The college is offering web-enhanced face-to-face classes for summer 2020 and waiving distance learning fees for all summer courses. Registration is underway for the second summer term starting June 29 and for fall classes starting in August. For information on admissions and programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
— Jordan Hatfield