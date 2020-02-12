With the launch of the new barbering program at New River Community and Technical College’s Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg, new services are now available at the student run salon.
For the month of February, the salon on the Greenbrier Valley Campus is running a Valentine’s Special providing a men’s haircut and hot towel straight razor shave for $5.
Free haircut and shave services are available for all men every Monday at the New River CTC student run salon, and free services are available for active duty military and veterans. Barbering students are available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 304-793-3009.
For information on the barbering program at New River CTC visit www.newriver.edu/barbering. For information on other programs offered at the college, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
— Jordan Hatfield