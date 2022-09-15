Forty New River Community and Technical College students were named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the summer 2022 semester.
President’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the semester, not including foundational courses.
President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced that the following students have earned the President’s List designation for the summer 2022 semester:
Beckley: Andrew T. Branham, Trevor Arnold Gray, Sarah Marie Richmond,
Clifton Forge, Va.: Abby Marie Hicks,
Covel: Holly S. Hatfield,
Dorothy: Braden A. Howell,
Fairdale: Jared Leslie Cox,
Frametown: Lorien Galadriel Gendreau,
Frankford: Sara Michelle Morgan,
Hinton: Kelly Leslie Cales,
Lewisburg: Karen Sue Hill,
Lindside: Dale Emerson Salmons,
Maxwelton: Jaden Ray Baker,
Montcalm: Katelyn Lee Dunford,
Napier: Tyler Earl Workman,
Oceana: Jessie Austin Ryan Gibson,
Pineville: Kayla Montana Brooks,
Princeton: James Michael Grimmett, Nathaniel Blake Neal, Hunter Gabriel Sargent,
Sinks Grove: Debra Gaye Hylton and
White Sulphur Springs: Sarah Maria Nazario.
Dean’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours (foundational courses do not count toward the minimum requirement), earn a GPA of 3.25 for the semester or better and fail no courses.
Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Richard Underbakke announced that the following students have earned the Dean’s List designation for the summer 2022 semester:
Beckley: Christy Mashell Carr, McKenna L. Cook,
Bluefield: Kayla Leah Sands,
Covington, Va.: Amber Lee Bullock,
Cowen: Julie A. Wright,
Daniels: Alicia Rae Lee Gallaher,
Lewisburg: Alysha Dawn Hanna, Havyn Nicholle Taylor,
Marlinton: Elizabeth Ryan Hefner,
Mount Hope: Dannielle Robin Matheny,
Oak Hill: Morgan Elaine Smythers,
Ronceverte: Zoe Alexis Johnson, Tyrissa Nicole Martin, Emily R. Smith,
Summersville: Ashley N. Mathews, Michaela Ann O'Dell,
Talcott: Bailey Nicole Bowling and
Wayside: Elizabeth K. Cody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.