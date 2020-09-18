The New River CTC Foundation has announced the 2020-21 scholarship recipients attending the college’s four campuses.
Scholarships are awarded based on a variety of factors including a student’s academic merit, the area of study and service to the community as well as financial need. Scholarships help to cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and other college expenses.
“New River CTC Foundation scholars are exceptional students who are following their dreams to pursue a degree and advance their career,” said New River CTC Institutional Advancement and Foundation Executive Director Michael Green.
“On behalf of the Foundation’s board of directors and generous donors, it is a great privilege to assist these students on their journey by providing the financial assistance of scholarships,” Green said.
Greenbrier Valley Campus scholarship recipients include: Emily Bostic, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation, Clintonville; Jaden Clarkson, Greg Carter Hometown Hero, Peterstown; Brittany Dempsey, Veronica Blanton Nursing, White Sulphur Springs; Layton Christopher Dodd, New River CTC Invitational, Caldwell; Demetrius Cousins, Refsland Student Teaching, Lewisburg; Ethan Dunbar, Marie Leist Foundation , Union; Jack Hanna, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation, Renick; Kalyn Hogue, David and Bertha Moshy, Covington, Va.; Brandon Hoke, Babe and Sidney Louis Hyatt, Lewisburg; Sabrina Krafft, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation, Lewisburg; Paris Kuroski, David and Bertha Moshy, Peterstown; James Maddox, The Greenbrier Hospitality, Gap Mills; Nancy Miller, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation, Ronceverte; Jolene Petre, Babe and Sidney Louis Hyatt, Renick; Hunter Scott, Mary B. Nickell Foundation, Lewisburg; Andrew Seldomridge, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation, Maxwelton; Magee Wessells, Robert Patterson, Maxwelton; and Jodi Zickefoose, Edward D. Knight, Marlinton.
Mercer County Campus scholarship recipients include: Makayla Belcher, New River CTC Foundation, Oakvale; Desiree Bell, Kyle and Ann Fort-MCC, Princeton; and Alicia Meadows, Kyle and Ann Fort-MCC, Princeton.
Nicholas County Campus scholarship recipients include: Jessica Gutshall, Friends of Coal, Summersville; Colten Keener, New River CTC Invitational, Summersville; Sydney Lycans, Kyle and Ann Fort-NCC , Summersville; Steffi Mercado, Kyle and Ann Fort-NCC , Birch River; Zowie Mullins, Kyle and Ann Fort-NCC, Richwood; Joley Williams, Paul and Helen Wheeler, Craigsville; and Linda Yeager, New River CTC Foundation, Bergoo.
Raleigh County Campus scholarship recipients include: Gabriella Davis, Carter Family Foundation, Beckley; Amber Hamrick, Carter Family Foundation, Daniels; Abby Honaker, Carter Family Foundation, Beckley; Charlotte Jones, Paul and Helen Wheeler, Fayetteville; James Caden Lookabill, New River CTC Invitational, Corinne; Tricia Miles, Carter Family Foundation, Daniels; Zachary Moul, Carter Family Foundation, Meadow Bridge; Amanda Roebuck, Carter Family Foundation, Beckley; Felishia Schrader, New River CTC Foundation, Mount Hope; and Rosalyn Young, Carter Family Foundation, White Oak.